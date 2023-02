Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines is being tipped as the company that has been chosen as the preferred candidate to provide two LNG carrier newbuildings for chemicals giant Ineos.

Several brokers linked MOL to the business amid market talk that the charters on the ships are for periods of between 10 and 12 years.

One said the rate on one of the vessels was in the high $80,000-per-day range, with the second in the mid-$90,000s-per-day range.