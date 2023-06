US-listed New Fortress Energy has received an export permit for its planned first floating LNG (FLNG) production facility in Mexico.

The company said under the permit, which was granted by Mexico’s Ministry of Energy — Secretaria de Energia (SENER) — it is now authorised to export up to 7.8 million tonnes of LNG through the period until April 2028.

New Fortress said this provides “ample capacity” to support the operations of its 1.4