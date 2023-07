Japan’s NYK Line is being named as the shipowner behind an order for two high-priced LNG carrier newbuildings announced by South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries on Monday.

Hyundai Samho said in an exchange announcement that it had secured a contract for two vessels priced at a total of KRW 686.1 ($525.2m).

Based on the Korean won-to-US dollar exchange rate quoted, this would value each newbuilding at about $261.3m