Bunker supplier Peninsula has been granted an LNG bunkering operator license by the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Port Authority and is putting its first LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) newbuilding to work in the area.

The company said its 12,500-cbm LNGBV newbuilding Levante LNG, which recently arrived in the Strait of Gibraltar, will be operated by Peninsula and used to supply customers in the region and at other Mediterranean ports.