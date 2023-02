Petrovietnam has sold an old VLGC it has been using in a storage role for recycling at Alang, scrap brokers say.

The 74,332-cbm Viet Dragon 68 (built 1982) is one of very few vessels of any significant size to be reported sold for recycling over the past week, despite pricing levels out of India and Bangladesh holding firm.

Gas carriers attract higher than average prices in the recycling markets due to the significant amount of non-ferrous content they contain.