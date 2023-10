Could the liquefied CO 2 market be as big as tankers are today?

With companies piling into Norway as the government makes a big bet on carbon capture and storage (CCS), the possibilities of a liquefied CO 2 carrier market are being discussed as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for shipping.

“If you look at … the level of peak CCS, that is the same size as today’s oil” market, Altera Infrastructure Partners’ Johanne Koll-Hansen Bo told TradeWinds.