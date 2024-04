Australia’s Provaris Energy has signed an import cooperation deal in Europe as part of its plan to operate compressed hydrogen carriers.

The company said it will work with Global Energy Storage (GES) to develop a gas facility at the GES terminal in Rotterdam.

GES is already working on a multi-product terminal for refrigerated ammonia and compressed hydrogen, with redeliveries into barges, rail, truck and the hydrogen grid, HyNetwork, operated by Gasunie.