Expanding UK-based shipowner Purus Marine could take its spending on new LPG carriers to above $410m.

The company confirmed it has ordered four 45,000-cbm midsize vessels at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in South Korea for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

The ships will be prepared for the use of ammonia as fuel and fitted with shaft generators and scrubbers.

Purus also said it has secured options for two additional vessels, without revealing delivery dates.