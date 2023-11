UK shipowner Purus Marine is being linked to a pair of very large ethane carrier (VLEC) newbuildings that have been netted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries at a red-hot price.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the shipyard holding arm of HD Hyundai Group, said it had won a $340m contract from an “Asian shipper” to build two VLECs.

This prices them at $170m each, which the shipbuilding group said is a record for a VLEC.