Doha-listed LNG shipping giant Nakilat nudged up its quarterly profit but took a hit from higher finance charges during the period despite low borrowing figures.

Nakilat turned in a third-quarter profit of QAR 1.19bn ($330m), up 4.8% on the QAR 1.13bn logged in the same period of 2022.

The company said the rise was driven by higher revenues but offset by an increase in finance charges and underscores its “ability to deliver sustainable growth”.