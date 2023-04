Ravi Mehrotra’s Foresight Group has said it is not behind the reported disposal of a 2010-built gas carrier.

Mehrotra, the London-based owner’s executive chairman and founder, told TradeWinds his company has not bought the 80,000-cbm Gas Beryl.

European brokers had reported a deal on subjects for the VLGC at $59m.

Foresight has indicated prices are too high for now to add to its fleet.

The Japanese-built gas carrier is owned by China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDBFL).