Long-held plans by Russia to open up the Northern Sea Route (NSR) for year-round navigation are due to kick off with a pilot programme in the New Year.

First laden Arc4 LNG carrier heads eastbound on Northern Sea Route
 Read more

Russia’s head of the Northern Sea Route General Administration (FSBI Glavsevmorput) Sergey Zybko — a former master on the Arc7 flagship the 174,200-cbm Christophe de Margerie (built 2017) — is quoted as saying: "Starting from January, gas carriers will move under icebreaker support, including during those months when they never sailed before — March, April and May.