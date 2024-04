South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries is taking compatriot gas importer Korea Gas Corp (Kogas) back to court over two LNG carriers for South Korea’s SK Shipping which were fitted with a Kogas-designed membrane-type cargo containment system that proved faulty.

According to South Korean media, SHI has filed a lawsuit against Kogas, whose spin-off arm KC LNG Tech designed the containment system for the two LNG carriers — the 174,100-cbm SK Serenity and SK Spica (both built 2018).