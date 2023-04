Twenty years after its listing on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange, Belgian gas shipowner and infrastructure player Exmar NV is to go back to private ownership.

The Saverys family announced on Monday that its investment vehicle Saverex intends to acquire the 51% it does not already own in the company, offering to buy out other shareholders at €12.1 for each of their stock, in cash.

This represents a premium of nearly 25% to the closing price of Exmar as of Friday.