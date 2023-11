Seapeak is continuing to hone down its fleet, selling off interests in three gas carriers in October to bring its sales total to more $150m for 2023.

The former Teekay LNG, which was bought by equity fund manager Stonepeak in January 2022, said it agreed to sell the 10,208-cbm multigas carrier Seapeak Napa (built 2003) for $9.8m.