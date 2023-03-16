Seven big names in LNG shipping have signed up to join a recently formed initiative which aims to reduce methane emissions across the industry.

Shipowners CoolCo, Capital Gas, Celsius Tankers, J P Morgan’s shipowning arm Global Meridian Holdings, Mitsui OSK Lines, TMS Cardiff Gas and United Overseas Management have joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

They team up with the seven founding members — Mediterranean Shipping Co, Carnival Corp, Seaspan Corp, Shell, Lloyd’s Register (LR), Knutsen Group and Maran Gas Maritime — of MAMII, which initially dubbed itself MAM on its launch in September 2022.