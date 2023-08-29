Initial offers have been sent in by shipowners competing to win the job of providing a new floating storage and regasification unit to Poland.
First bids went in on 25 August to Poland’s gas transmission operator Gaz-System.
Berth space proving limited for those seeking regas tonnage for 2027 dates
