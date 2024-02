Two South Korean shipbuilders have made fresh extensions on a series of 17 LNG carrier newbuilding berths being held for the much-delayed TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project.

LNG newbuilding sources said that decisions on the vessels — nine of which are pencilled in at HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and eight at Samsung Heavy Industries — were due to have been made by the end of January 2024.