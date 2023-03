South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine has finally called time on one of its long laid-up steam turbine LNG carriers and sold it for demolition.

Brokers reported that the shipowner has sold the 126,911-cbm, Moss-type Adriatic Energy (ex-Echigo Maru, built 1983) to cash buyers for demolition in either India or Bangladesh.

One gives a lump sum price of between $21.3m and $21.8m on the 32,303-ldt vessel, which is among the 10 oldest ships in the global LNG carrier fleet.