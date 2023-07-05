Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young has created a new LNG research position as the company grows its specialised gas team.

SSY said Kyla Schliebs is immediately stepping into the new role of head of LNG research.

Schliebs joins the UK-headquartered broker with a background in gas and LNG gained from consultancy, utilities and production companies.

A chartered engineer she has a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Melbourne in Australia and others in finance and petroleum engineering.