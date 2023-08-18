Athens-based StealthGas has posted its best-ever interim results, with even better rates to come later this year.
The Harry Vafias-led LPG carrier company, listed on the Nasdaq in the US, said net profit was an all-time high of $27.3m
Harry Vafias predicts an upturn in LPG carrier markets during the winter
