US-listed Tsakos Energy Navigation is in the process of offloading its oldest LNG carrier as secondhand sale interest heats up for the sector amid talk that another Sinokor Merchant Marine steam turbine-driven LNG vessel has also been sold.

Brokers said TEN’s 150,000-cbm LNG carrier Neo Energy (built 2007) is under negotiation at a price close to $80m, which several commented is high, even given the ship’s slightly larger size over other steamships.