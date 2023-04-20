Turkey’s latest FSRU at Saros Bay, in the country’s northwest, has successfully completed its first ship-to-ship natural gas transfer.

BW LNG’s 138,100-cbm Berge Arzew (built 2004) has delivered an Algerian LNG cargo to the 180,000-cbm Vasant 1 (built 2020), a ship chartered by Turkish state energy company Botas to act as the country’s third FSRU.

Further operations at Saros will now continue, said managers of Zihni Shipping — the Istanbul-based company that provides exclusive agency services to the Vasant 1.