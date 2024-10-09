UK import terminal Grain LNG has had its emissions certified by verification company MiQ in what is being claimed as a first for a facility of this type.

MiQ, which verifies emissions from 20% of US natural gas production, said the certification gives European Union and UK buyers of stateside LNG additional transparency on emissions from imports.

Grain LNG, located to the east of London and controlled by the UK’s National Grid, is undergoing expansion to be able to provide up to 33% of the UK’s gas demand.

MiQ chief executive Georges Tijbosch said: “We anticipate more facilities in Europe undergoing certification shortly and expect to see the first certified LNG cargo travel from the US to Europe before the end of the year.”

In September, MiQ announced a pilot certified LNG transaction between US natural gas producer EQT and German trader Uniper to demonstrate the potential for full supply-chain emissions reporting, as the European Union’s new methane regulations come into play.

National Grid Ventures president Ben Wilson said: “As a first mover on methane emissions, this new accreditation is a testament to that service, proving that in the case of Grain LNG we are operating a highly efficient and market-leading site.”

Grain LNG managing director Simon Culkin said: “At a time when there is rightly increased scrutiny of all emissions, we’re delighted that Grain LNG is the first port of its kind to receive this accreditation.”

Culkin said MiQ’s certification confirms Grain LNG as the largest LNG port in Europe, highlighting its diversity of customers, operations and the new addition of “methane management”.