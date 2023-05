Improving the efficiency of the LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) fleet could add the equivalent of two new ships to operations at a time when infrastructure assets in this sector are forecast to be facing a supply shortage.

Martin Wold, the principal consultant for the classification society’s maritime advisory business, told IQPC’s LNG Bunkering & Future Fuel Global Summit 2023 in Amsterdam that DNV can see a supply crunch coming on LNG bunkers.