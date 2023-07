New partners Wah Kwong Maritime Transport, China Gas Holdings and CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping have ordered two LNG carrier newbuildings at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group).

Brokers and industry watchers said the trio, which unveiled their tie-up in the last few days, have signed up with the Shanghai-based yard to buy two 175,000-cbm, two-stroke LNG carriers.