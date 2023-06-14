Norwegian producer and shipowner Yara International is teaming up with Spain’s Cepsa to launch a hydrogen shipping corridor from the Netherlands.
The Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) unit will form a strategic partnership with the oil company for the first such venture between Algeciras and Rotterdam.
YCA will supply Cepsa with clean ammonia volumes for the project.
“This partnership will lay a solid foundation for industrial efforts to secure clean ammonia and hydrogen for several downstream applications in Europe while securing the clean transformation goals,” said YCA president Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand.