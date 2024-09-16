At first glance, the 5,400-gt oceanographic research ship Oceanxplorer (built 2010) looks like a billionaire’s toy.

But step on board the former offshore survey vessel and it quickly becomes apparent that, beneath superyacht trimmings, this ship is arguably one of the most sophisticated and best equipped of its type.

The Oceanxplorer was converted for its new role by OceanX, a nonprofit that is on a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world by uniting media, science and philanthropy partners.

The organisation was co-founded by Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, and his son, Mark, a renowned documentary filmmaker.

Both confess to having become ardent oceanography fans after watching documentaries by the famous oceanographer Jaques Cousteau.

“OceanX utilises next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling and immersive experiences to educate, inspire and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans,” is how the organisation describes itself in press releases.

Spend an evening with the Dalios on board their ship and you know they mean every word of it.

Heading OceanX is founder and co-CEO Mark, a world-renowned documentary filmmaker who has collaborated with National Geographic, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and more recently the BBC on the Blue Planet II series.

The Oceanxplorer boasts the types of research tools that most scientists and researchers around the world can only dream of using.

It is equipped with two manned submersibles capable of descending to 1,000 metres and a fleet of deepwater remote operating vehicles, the largest of which can descend to 6,000 metres.

Onboard the ship are four dry and wet research laboratories capable of conducting next-generation DNA sequencing, full acoustic mapping and conductivity, temperature and depth, also known as CTD, analysis.

The research conducted on board allows scientists to see and understand what fish or marine life are present just by sampling the ocean waters.

What sets the Oceanxplorer apart from most other research vessels is its ability to conduct laboratory research onboard, which typically requires shore-based facilities on other vessels.

Using this technology, OceanX can establish an extensive database that governments may utilise as a foundation for formulating legislation, economic planning and environmental initiatives.

The Oceanxplorer is available to universities and other research institutions that would otherwise have no opportunity to access such sophisticated research facilities.

As part of the Dalios’ quest to educate the world about the oceans, much of the OceanX is broadcast on various media platforms directly from the Oceanxplorer’s sophisticated media studio.

The ship’s work is the subject of the National Geographic Channel’s Blue Planet documentary series.

Much of the research that is performed on board is underwritten by a network of philanthropic partners.

Joining that network now is Asian shipowner Chavalit Frederick Tsao’s No. 17 Foundation.

The foundation is the nonprofit arm of the Tsao family’s multinational business, Tsao Pao Chee Group, which is best known by readers of TradeWinds for its shipping activities run under the banner of IMC Shipping.

In a multi-year partnership agreement signed on board the Oceanxplorer in Singapore on 13 September, Tsao’s foundation, via sister nonprofit, Octave Institute and OceanX have agreed to jointly develop pioneering new approaches to revolutionise ocean research and conservation and fuel leadership development to find new solutions for restoring nature.

The MOU outlines a pilot education programme focused on integrating quantum leadership principles into the OceanX Education programme.

The partners also will work to collaboratively design and implement a long-term scientific research project that provides creative solutions to the challenges facing the ocean.

Tsao told TradeWinds that the collaborative work will expand on No.17 Foundation’s early support of OceanX’s work in South East Asia during its recent mission in Indonesia.

It provided critical research on mega-thrust zones, fishery and ecosystem biodiversity to inform local decision-making for ocean conservation and sustainable management.

Clearly excited about the partnership, Tsao described it as “the beginning of the journey of our two families to do more for our aspirations to finding a solution to restoring the ocean”.

“More plans have been seeded to move forward and we will move step by step for the flourishing of the ocean. I salute Ray Dalio and Mark Dalio for their leadership for humanity” he added.

Having finished its work in Indonesia for the time being, the Oceanxplorer will soon move on to explore the coastal waters of Malaysia.