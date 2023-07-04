Two years from now, every shipowner will be required to scrap their vessels at a shipyard certified under the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. The convention becomes maritime law on 26 June 2025, and there will be no way around it.

Since the Hong Kong Convention reached its entry into force requirement on 26 June, many industry watchers have said that in the next two years, it is critical that all recycling yards upgrade to these standards to ensure there is an adequate number of compliant yards as the industry transitions to zero-emission ships by 2050.