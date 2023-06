The American Club has defended itself against a report in its local newspaper, The New York Times, that it provided insurance to ships operating in breach of international sanctions .

The article, which appeared on 30 May under the headline “Fake Signals and American Insurance: How a Dark Fleet Moves Russian Oil,” identified six tankers either carrying oil from the Russian port of Kozmino or spoofing positions off Japan.

All six had protection and indemnity insurance from the American Club.