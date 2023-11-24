Insurance broker Gallagher Specialty has urged protection and indemnity clubs to decentralise their underwriting authority to regional outposts.

Ahead of next year’s February renewal, divisional director Nick Roblin said there has been a trend for clubs to centralise underwriting decision making. He would like to see reversed for the benefit of shipowner clients.

His comments were made in a video discussion on the P&I market hosted by the new head of P&I, Alex Vullo, and uploaded to YouTube via the Gallagher website.