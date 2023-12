Greece, the world’s biggest owning nation of oceangoing vessels, is joining the US-led naval coalition to protect shipping from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The country is sending a frigate to the region as part of ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ — a US initiative launched on 18 December — Greek defence minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday.

“Greece has a primordial interest to maintain freedom of navigation and protect seafarers' lives,” Dendias said in televised statement.