The Houthi militant group said Sunday they will halt attacks on non-Israeli shipping following the ceasefire deal for Gaza.

The group’s leadership said that wholly-owned Israeli ships or the country’s flagged vessels were not included in its announcement but those attacks would stop after all phases of the peace deal were in place.

But the Houthis said that they would lift its “sanctions” against vessels operated by Israeli companies, ships heading to ports in the country or those linked to the US and Britain, according to an emailed statement from its operations centre.