Leading marine insurer Gard is warning shipowners of the increasing illegal trade in drug smuggling involving Mexican ports.

Gard said the number of cases of drugs found on merchant vessels calling at Mexican ports has increased over the last 12 months.

“From the cases we or our correspondents have been involved in it is difficult to comment on where the drugs might have originated,” Gard said in a loss prevention note to members.

“They may have been placed on the vessel in one of the previous ports, or even at anchorage in Mexico, especially for vessels heading towards US and Europe. In most of the recent cases the drugs have been found hidden in the sea chests.”

Drugs are often found on ships by underwater divers, who although contracted by the shipowner, are under a legal obligation to notify the authorities.

Gard is advising its members who find drugs onboard to notify the local correspondent and authorities, or run the risk of being implicated in the smuggling activity.

“There is always a risk that not notifying the authorities immediately after the discovery of suspicious packages can be seen as an indication that the crew and/or the owners are in some way involved in drug smuggling,” Gard said.

The discovery of drugs is likely to result in the questioning of crew by the Federal District Attorney’s Offices.

Since 2019, when the US navy was given jurisdiction at Mexican ports, crew and ships have been detained for months and in one case for more than a year.

Gard is advising owners to carry out pre-departure inspections before leaving Mexican ports and underwater inspections if there is suspicion drugs may be onboard.

The authorities should be notified if an underwater inspection is taking place.

“It is important that the crew, owners, their agents and other representatives fully cooperate with the authorities. Any aggressive approach should be avoided as this can be detrimental to securing an early release of the vessel and her crew,” Gard said.