Dutch fixed premium insurer MS Amlin Marine has automated its claims process in collaboration with AI company onmi:us.

Although automation has made inroads into cargo insurance, there has been relatively little progress in other areas of marine insurance.

MS Amlin said the move would cover all its categories of marine insurance and “revolutionise” its claims process.

“Marine insurance is widely regarded as one of the more complex segments of commercial insurance, making this collaboration particularly noteworthy,” said omni:us chief executive Thomas Hauschild.