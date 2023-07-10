Italy’s Cambiaso Risso Group and Germany’s Leonhardt & Blumberg are combining forces in the marine insurance broking sector.
The move is designed to drive consolidation in the German market and grow the partners’ international portfolio.
Top marine insurance brokers team up to drive consolidation and growth
