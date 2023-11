Marine insurance broking specialist Latitude Brokers, the Asian subsidiary of Filhet-Allard Maritime, has expanded its team with the hiring of James Gargrave as its P&I Director.

Gargrave who has been with the Shipowners Club in London since 2016, latterly as an underwriter in the European Syndicate, having previously held underwriting roles at MS Amlin and Standard Club, is to be based in the company’s Singapore office.