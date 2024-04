Insurer Britannia P&I said it is robust enough to cope with the multi-billion-dollar claims after a containership struck and brought down a large section of a bridge in Baltimore.

Britannia, which provided P&I cover for the Maersk-chartered 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015), said it had contacted regulators and ratings agency S&P in the aftermath of the accident on 26 March and none of them raised any concerns.