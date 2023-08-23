Norwegian marine insurer Skuld has appointed Anna Erlandsen as its new chief strategy and sustainability officer.
Erlandsen joined Skuld from the Norwegian Hull Club last year to take up the position of vice president of underwriting.
New appointments in strategy and hull underwriting made as the insurer targets growth
