Shipowners are in increasing danger of falling victim to a sophisticated international drugs trade, insurers warn.

Soaring global demand now makes ships the most suitable method to smuggle high volumes of cocaine and other drugs across borders.

TradeWinds reported on four drug seizures involving merchant shipping in the month of May alone.

Dean Crossley, loss prevention manager at the West of England P&I Club, said such incidents represent just a fraction of the volumes being unwittingly transported on ships.