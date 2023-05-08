Coverage of the North P&I Club merger with the Standard Club in February has inevitably focused on the market share and financial prowess of the new NorthStandard.

But, for shipowner members, how efficiently and effectively their claims are handled is probably the more highly valued aspect of the mega-marine insurer’s business.

So does NorthStandard have anything more to offer its members by simply doubling up its claims departments?

As might be expected following the merger, there has been a shake-up of the claims handling division, which is now headed by former Standard Club claims director — and now chief claims officer at NorthStandard — Sam Kendall-Marsden.