The Shipowners’ Club, which provides protection and indemnity insurance for small and specialised vessels, has reported an underwriting profit in 2022.

The London-based mutual said its combined ratio was 97.4%, earning an underwriting surplus of $6.2m in 2022, compared with $2.9m in the previous year.

Premium income also reached a high of $236.4m, up from $223.2m in 2021.

The increased revenue is partly due to an increase in entered tonnage from 28.7m