A global insurers’ alliance aimed at tackling climate change has relaunched in pared-down form after its predecessor closed amid a flight of members following legal threats.

The Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) — which included significant marine insurers — was disbanded on Thursday after coming under fire from Republican-run states in the US for alleged anti-competitive activity.

A new body started work in its place, the United Nations-backed Forum for Insurance Transition to Net Zero (FIT), which aims to encourage the sector to promote net-zero projects.