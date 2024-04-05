In the 5 April edition of the Wavelength podcast we examine the care being offered to the crew of the 962-teu container ship Dali (built 2015) while investigators and salvors teem over the vessel. We also talk to experts about fuel quality issues, a potential cause of the Dali’s blackout as it headed out of Baltimore before crashing into the Francis Scott Key bridge.

Also, TradeWinds’ Ian Lewis joins Craig Eason in the Wavelength virtual studio to talk about the Baltic Exchange’s new set of indices and whether they will be successful in attracting fresh capital to shipping.