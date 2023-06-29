Shareholders opposed to a billion-dollar refinancing of the debt-ridden Vroon Group took a “wholly unrealistic position” as they pushed for an alternative plan to sell the company’s vessels, an English judge has ruled.

Dutch and English courts ruled in May against the shareholders, controlled by former chief executive and fourth-generation owner ‘Coco’ Vroon, after they tried to block a takeover by banks of the private Dutch shipowner when it became unable to service its debt.

After the courts backed the debt-for-equity deal, the company announced a new strategic direction focused on its fleet of 60 product and high-heat tankers, livestock carriers and emergency response and rescue vessels.