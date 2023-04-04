Austal said it has redoubled its efforts to follow financial law after regulators indicted three executives at its US subsidiary on allegations of committing fraud for three years.

A company spokesman explained the compliance efforts days after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the allegations against former Austal USA president Craig Perciavalle, financial analysis director Joseph Runkel and littoral combat ships programme director William Adams.

“Austal USA has invested significant time and resources to strengthen its compliance programme since the investigations began,” an Austal spokesperson said in a statement.