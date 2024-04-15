Baltimore’s mayor has threatened legal action against a wide variety of interests connected with the container ship that slammed into a bridge in the city, collapsing the span, killing six construction workers, clogging traffic and shutting a port.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the city has hired two law firms to pursue legal action against “wrongdoers” responsible for the casualty involving the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015), and city solicitor Ebony Thompson said it is time to hold the owner, manager, charterer, manufacturer and others accountable.