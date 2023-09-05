Leading shipping barristers have welcomed a change in UK High Court rules that will streamline collision proceedings.
From April, a number of new measures were introduced on the early disclosure of navigational data.
Quadrant Chambers experts Simon Rainey and Lydia Myers welcome new requirements that should streamline legal proceedings
