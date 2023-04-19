US President Joe Biden has extended the ban on Russian-affiliated ships for another year, according to a White House press statement released late on Tuesday.

The decree that precludes any vessels of Russian registry, or are owned by Russian companies, citizens, or residents, or vessels that are Russian-operated from anchoring off or calling at any US port was first implemented in April 2022 and was due to expire this week.

Biden said Russia’s “premeditated, unjustified, unprovoked, and brutal war against Ukraine” continued to constitute a national emergency “by reason of a disturbance or threatened disturbance of international relations of the United States”.