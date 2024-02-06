Australian authorities have managed to foil an attempt to smuggle 139kg of cocaine into the port of Adelaide on a car carrier arriving from Asia.

The illicit cargo had been hidden inside a fleet of buses that were being transported on the undisclosed vessel.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) disclosed on Monday that they had received intelligence identifying that the concealed cocaine cargo was destined for Adelaide, with the vessel due to make a first stop at the port of Fremantle in Western Australia.